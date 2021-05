CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer was injured after being hit by a car on Friday evening.

According to CMPD Chief Jennings, Officer Justin Davies and another officer were struck on 5th Street.

Keep Officer Justin Davies in your thoughts today. A car struck him and another officer last evening on 5th Street before leaving the scene. Both officers are expected to be okay. If you have any information, please contact @CLTCrimeStopper. #CMPD pic.twitter.com/XW1T4CPMdo — Chief Jennings (@cmpdchief) May 29, 2021

Both officers are expected to be okay.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.