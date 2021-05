CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) — Start your engines! The Charlotte Motor Speedway will soon be back in full swing.

On Friday, the speedway announced that it will reopen at full capacity.

The news comes just moments after Gov. Roy Cooper lifted social distancing requirements.

Cooper also lifted the face mask mandate in most but not all settings.

