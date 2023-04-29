CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said they are responding to a disturbing video created by an Ardrey Kell High School student.

In the video, the student can be seen and heard yelling a racial slur repeatedly. According to CMS leaders, they sent a message about the video content to families on Wednesday calling the content ‘disruptive.’

Due to privacy laws, the district cannot share any details or information about the issue or the student’s identity.

It’s unclear if the video was taken on school property.