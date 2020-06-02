Charlotte-Mecklenburg police: ‘Machetes, bats, explosives and firearms’ used to threaten officers Monday night; 27 arrested

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) – Twenty-seven people were arrested Monday night after protesters and police clashed in uptown Charlotte for the fourth night in a row.

Premeditated rioting continued to threaten the safety of the Charlotte community, CMPD said.

For the fourth night straight, police said weapons were brought to the protests by rioters and were used in complete disregard for the safety and welfare of the community.

“Machetes, bats, explosives and firearms were used to threaten the safety of officers and the community, and this destructive and violent behavior led to the arrest of 27 rioters last night,” Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police explained.

Beginning around 1 p.m. Monday, a group of approximately 100 people began to demonstrate lawfully near the 4400 block of Sharon Road. This gathering remained lawful throughout its duration and concluded without incident, police said.

Later that day at 6 p.m., a second group gathered at Freedom Park located at 1908 East Boulevard. This gathering also remained lawful throughout its duration, and many CMPD officers across multiple ranks in the Constructive Conversation Team interacted with more than 1,500 people who were present.

Later in the evening, protesters began to gather at the intersection of North Davidson Street and East Trade Street to march throughout uptown Charlotte.

Shortly after 10:30 p.m., police said protesters began gathering and throwing rocks at the officers who were facilitating the once-lawful demonstration. For the next several hours, rioters refused any constructive conversation, and continued escalating their violent behavior, intending to injure officers, CMPD said.

“Rioters were armed with clubs, bats, poles, rocks, bricks, machetes, a taser and shot high-powered fireworks directly at officers. Three officers required medical attention and have fortunately been treated and released. Of the officers injured, two were struck by fireworks, and one was struck in the head with a brick,” Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.

The rioters endangered the public, damaged windows of several businesses, defaced property with graffiti, and threatened the safety of the officers who had facilitated demonstrations and eagerly engaged with demonstrators earlier in the day, CMPD said.

CMPD said the escalation in violence taken by the rioters necessitated dispersal orders and the use of Riot Control Agents (RCA) to protect the public, reduce the harm to officers, and preserve property.

Of the 27 people arrested, four were in possession of weapons, and officers seized a firearm, two machetes, a baseball bat and a metal pole. The following is a list of those who were arrested, accompanied by their respective charges:

Jaleel Liles – Possession of Dangerous Weapon at Demonstration

Kyle Prescott – Failure to Disperse

Dallas Braswell – Possession of Dangerous Weapon at Demonstration

Zah’niyrr Cundiff – Burning Personal Property, Possession of Marijuana

Marc Medina – Failure to Disperse

Habenyam Asefa – Failure to Disperse

Manuel Fuentes – Carrying Concealed Gun

Davonte Norwood – Failure to Disperse

Andrew Castro – Failure to Disperse, Resist Public Officer

Brandon Payden – Possession of Dangerous Weapon at Demonstration

Aaron Harris – Resist Public Officer

Anthony Ferguson – Failure to Disperse, Possession of Marijuana

Jaiden Saliga – Failure to Disperse, Resist Public Officer

Jeffrey Villaherrera – Violation of City Code 15-28(b) – Possession of Pyrotechnics

Jada Baucom – Possession of Marijuana

Manuel Mendez – Violation of City Code 15-28(b) – Possession of Pyrotechnics

Jailyn Spann – Resist Public Officer

Ethan Stelmach – Injury to Personal Property

Brandon Caldwell – Failure to Disperse, Disorderly Conduct

Dequane Elmore – Resist Public Officer

Alan Powell – Reckless Driving

Armonie Harrison – Failure to Disperse

Daquarius Stokes – Failure to Disperse

Brandon Boswell – Resist Public Officer

16-year-old juvenile – Injury to Personal Property (x2)

16-year-old juvenile – Failure to Disperse, Resist Public Officer

Over the last four days, 97 people have been arrested, and more than 70 of those arrested are from the Charlotte area, police said. CMPD said its actively investigating all criminal activity and is working to prevent the harm and destruction caused by the violent acts of rioting.