Video shows person throw explosive at Charlotte police during protest; FBI asks for help identifying suspect

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The FBI is looking for the person responsible for throwing an explosive at officers during a Charlotte protest.

On Saturday, May 30, the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Charlotte Division said a person or people threw what appeared to be a “firework-type mortar” at officers in uptown Charlotte.

The mortar exploded and hit an 11-year veteran of the police department.

The FBI says the officer suffered second-degree burns, was hit with shrapnel and lost his hearing for two days.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the FBI Charlotte at (704) 672-6100 or Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600.

