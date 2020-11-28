Charlotte Christmas Village opens at Truist Park

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Truist Ballpark is merry and bright for this year’s Charlotte Christmas Village. The location may be a little different, but spirits are still high.

Temperatures are checked as guests enter. And this year, you do need a $10 ticket to enjoy.

“I’m really happy this is still going on in light of what’s happening in our country and city,” said Tonya Onaduga, owner of Zoul Jewelry. Onaduga set up to sell her handmade jewelry. Crafting used to be her passion project but now it’s her primary source of income.

“I was laid off before COVID back in October of 2019 and then the pandemic hit,” Onaduga said.

The mother and artist sees the market as an opportunity to earn more business, and she’s not alone.

“It’s nice to have an opportunity to sell our product,” said Jeff Wateska, who runs Chocolate Moonshine with his wife, Anne. The couple makes decadent homemade fudge and other treats. When the shutdown started their sales slowed. The market may very well be their Christmas miracle.

“This is the way we make our living. We had to sell our house to live through Covid and we did that back in September,” said Wateska who is thankful for the market.

It’s not just the small businesses that are benefitting. The Charlotte Knights have taken a hit as well since the season was cancelled. The organization has hosted dance recitals, other teams and movie nights to get people into the ballpark.

“To be able to offer this opportunity is really important for them and for us,” said Rob Egan, Charlotte Knights General Manager. “All the lessons we have learned in 2020 we can use them in 2021 and it will be about much more than just baseball.”

For small business owners, like Onaduga, this opportunity is everything.

“I hope people really think about where their dollars go. We do love what we do but we are still struggling,” said Onaduga.

The Knights will light up the field with a special walk-through experience. Tens of thousands of lights, displays and trees will line the concourse and the field. The evening experience starts December, 10th.

Santa is also on site to see all the good boys and girls.

For tickets and reservations, visit www.charlotteknights.com.