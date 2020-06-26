Charges upgraded against suspect in Reidsville shooting after victim dies

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — Charges have been upgraded for a man arrested in a shooting investigation after the victim passed away, according to a news release from Reidsville police.

Gary Gerrel Pickard, 33, of Greensboro, is now charged with first-degree homicide.

At about 12:15 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to a shooting at the Pan Mart at 801 W. Harrison St.

While officers were investigating, 36-year-old Zacorey Johnson, of Reidsville, arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound and life-threatening injuries.

Police found and arrested Pickard.

Johnson later died from his injuries, resulting in the upgrading charges.

Officers also identified 33-year-old Jonathan Erwin Galloway, of Ruffin, as a person of interest. They are still looking for leads in the search for Galloway.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Haley at (336) 347-2341 or anonymously contact Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at (336) 349-9683.