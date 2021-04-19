Charges pending against driver after crash with UPS truck on US-64

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Charges are pending against a driver after a crash with a UPS truck in Davidson County on Monday, according to NC Highway Patrol.

US-64 eastbound was closed near Lexington at 10:25 a.m. and reopened around 12:34 p.m.

The UPS truck and the car were going east on US-64 when the crash happened.

The car rear-ended the truck. The truck went off the road to the right, and the car went to the left, troopers say.

Charges are pending against the driver of the car.

No major injuries have been reported.