Charges pending against 80-year-old North Myrtle Beach man after fatal crash in Randolph County, troopers say

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A 30-year-old Trinity man was killed in a fatal crash on Monday, and charges are pending against a North Myrtle Beach man, according to Highway Patrol.

At 10:23 a.m, the State Highway Patrol responded to the report of a crash that happened on N.C. Highway 62 near Colonial Circle in Randolph County.

Lawrence Edward Walker, 80, of North Myrtle Beach, was going west in a 2019 Ford SUV.

Tyler Lee Gray, 30, of Trinity, was parked on the westbound shoulder, partially in the road. Gray was driving a 2007 Honda pickup and was towing a utility trailer.

Gray was outside of his vehicle. Walker attempted to pass Gray, but an eastbound vehicle merged back into the westbound lane and crashed into Gray.

He died at the scene.

Walker was not injured, and charges are pending.