Charges filed against man allegedly shot by step-father at Burlington home

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Police now say that a man taken to the hospital after he was allegedly shot by his step-father in Burlington was the aggressor in the case.

At about 1:09 a.m. Thursday, police responded to a shooting on the 600 block of Audrey Lane.

At the scene, officers found 29-year-old Christopher Gattis suffering from a gunshot wound in the living room of a home.

Police determined that there had been a disturbance in the home which led to the victim’s step-father shooting Gattis.

Warrants have been obtained for Gattis for assault on a female, two counts of simple assault and habitual misdemeanor assault.

Gattis was taken to a hospital.

There is no word on Gattis’ condition.