Charges dropped against pastor who held services during stay-at-home order

TAMPA, Fla. — A Florida pastor who continued to host large church services despite the state’s stay-at-home order is no longer facing criminal charges.

In March, deputies in Tampa arrested Pastor Rodney Howard-Browne of River at Tampa Bay Church.

He was charged with unlawful assembly and a violation of health emergency rules.

Howard-Browne initially said he wouldn’t close the door of his megachurch until the end of times.

Since the arrest, the Hillsborough State Attorney’s Office said Howard-Browne has maintained responsible social distancing at the church.