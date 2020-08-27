Changes coming to High Point Fall Market

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The High Point Fall Furniture Market is a month and a half away. That’s why staff and city leaders are making sure plans are in place to keep the thousands of people it brings in safe.

City leaders announced this week that there would be no large gatherings or lots of food in showrooms. Food trucks will be brought in and outdoor seating will be provided.

No waiting in long lines, no crowds and no concerts.

“We will be mailing out every pass that we can,” said Tammy Nagem, COO of High Point Market Authority.

It is all to ensure High Point Fall Market guests and exhibitors stay as safe as possible in and around downtown during the pandemic.

“We will be requiring masks in showrooms and in the downtown,” Nagem said.

There will also be a team in place to keep things sanitary at all times.

“We’re going to have a task force all in shirts that will be downtown wiping surfaces that are frequently touched. We’re talking to showrooms about doing the same things in the buildings,” Nagem said.

That cleanliness and COVID-19 concerns are leading to a 25 percent higher demand for homes instead of hotels.

“The chain on the ceiling fans, every knob in their house, the doorknobs, the cabinet knobs. Everything. Make sure they clean everything in the house,” said Patti Holtzman, of High Point Market Rentals.

For years Holtzman, who is a broker, has been helping people rent their property. She told FOX8 Thursday in addition to the security of the cleaning, people like the access to cook their own meals, with restaurants limiting people under the governor’s order.

If you want to rent your home, plenty more are still needed. Holtzman said they are looking for homes of all sizes in an eight-mile radius of downtown High Point.

Fall Market is scheduled to run Oct. 13-21.