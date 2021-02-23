Change in leadership at Guilford College with new interim president named

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford College on Tuesday announced a new interim president has been named.

Jim Hood, a professor of English at Guilford College and a 1979 graduate of the school, will take over as interim president, effective immediately.

Carol Moore is stepping down from her role as interim president of the college.

In November, faculty at Guilford College came out against the interim president and board of trustees, passing a vote of no confidence after the college announced drastic budget cuts and layoffs including tenured faculty.

Some Guilford College employees had their former students to thank for saving their jobs. The grassroots group “Save Guilford” and college administrators are working together to ensure the school’s livelihood is preserved.

Chair of the Board of Trustees Edward C. Winslow released the following about Hood taking over as interim president on Tuesday afternoon:

“We are pleased to announce that Jim Hood, Charles A. Dana Professor of English, has agreed to serve as Guilford College’s president on an interim basis. Carol Moore has decided to conclude her time with the College, originally planned for June. While Jim’s role begins today, Carol will be available to consult with us for 30 days.



“Jim Hood is known to the entire Guilford community for his decades-long commitment to the College, the community, and to his areas of scholarship. Jim is a 1979 graduate of Guilford, who holds a master’s degree from Yale University, and a Ph.D. from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He will be a wonderful steward through these next months as our search for the next president is under way.



“We will be communicating to our community again after our regular February trustee meeting, planned for this Friday and Saturday, Feb. 26-27.”