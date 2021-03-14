Chalk Walk 2021 celebrates chalk art in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Parks and Recreation department celebrated artists of all ages and skill levels at Chalk Walk 2021, a celebration of chalk artistry and competition that was held over the weekend at the Greensboro Arboretum at 401 Ashland Drive.

There were categories for individual youth (17 years and under), individual adults (18 years and up) and teams of up to four people of any age.

Artwork was be judged by local art professionals, and a crowd favorite was be chosen by visitors during the event.

Artists completed their original chalk art designs on Saturday.

Members of the public were invited for take a socially-distanced stroll through the garden to enjoy the art and outdoors and vote for their favorite piece on Sunday.