Chadwick Boseman buried near South Carolina hometown

BELTON, S.C. — Chadwick Boseman was buried near his South Carolina hometown six days after he died at his home in Los Angeles, according to a death certificate obtained Monday by The Associated Press.

The “Black Panther” star was laid to rest Sept. 3 at Welfare Baptist Church Cemetery in Belton, South Carolina, about 11 miles from Boseman’s hometown of Anderson, the Los Angeles County Certificate showed. Anderson held a public memorial for Boseman a day later.

Boseman died at his home near Griffith Park in Los Angeles on Aug. 28, the record said.

The immediate cause was listed as multiple organ failure, with the underlying cause of colon cancer, which his family said previously that he had been diagnosed with four years earlier.

Boseman had surgery to remove the colon cancer in 2016 after his diagnosis, and in March of this year had laparoscopic surgery to remove cancer that had metastasized, the record showed.

The document lists Boseman’s profession as “artist,” and his industry as entertainment.

Very few outside of his family knew that Boseman, who played “Black Panther” in four Marvel movies and also starred in the Jackie Robinson biopic “42,” had been battling colon cancer when he died at age 43.

Local fans of Boseman spoke to FOX8 about the actor’s death.

“It’s just shocking,” said Laniya Williams, a freshman at NC A&T State University.

“In the African American culture, he played a big role,” said Jaelyn Percell, also a freshman at NC A&T State University.

“To see a hero of mine, an idol of mine pass away, it was the saddest thing,” said Brandon Taylor, a senior at NC A&T State University

A role model and trailblazer for the African American community quietly battled a disease that claims thousands of lives each year.

“You can have colon cancer without any warning signs at all,” said Dr. Vincent Schooler of Eagle Gastroenterology.

Dr. Schooler told FOX8 Black and brown communities have a higher risk of developing colon cancer.

“African Americans present at a later stage. They also present at a younger age,” Dr. Schooler explained.

With genetics, access to healthcare and diet all playing a role, Dr. Schooler urges everyone to be screened for colon cancer when they turn 45. If they have a family history, then they should be screened even sooner.

“Unfortunately, in Chadwick’s case, I don’t know if he had family history, but he would not have fallen into the screening category,” Dr. Schooler said.

Boseman inspired the lives of so many in the African American community and showed that despite the adversities you may face, with perseverance, a different story can be told.

“I don’t have to be like the people around me. I can be whatever I want to be,” Taylor said.

FOX8 spoke to a close friend and former colleague of Boseman’s over the phone.

Ka’ramuu Kush went to college with him. They later performed together at the National Black Theatre Festival in Winston-Salem in 2001.

Kush told FOX8 Chadwick was an old soul, was very wise beyond his years and will be dearly missed.