FOX8’s Chad Tucker to emcee ribbon cutting for new specialized care office in King

KING, N.C. (WGHP) — Chad Tucker is set to emcee a ribbon-cutting for the opening of a new specialized care office, according to a news release.

On Wednesday, August 11, 11 a.m., Mountain Valley will host a COVID-19- safe ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new, specialized Serious Illness Services office.

A tour of the facility will follow. The building, on 141 Spruce Pine Way, comprises 1200 square feet of office space, including a patient exam room.

“We have served thousands of people over the past few decades, and during that time, we’ve witnessed a growing need to reach and serve a widening population of patients facing serious illnesses, such as heart disease, lung disease, dementia and cancer” said Tracey Dobson, CEO of Mountain Valley Hospice. “We believe that these patients are under-served and that the opening of this office is a positive step forward in meeting their needs.”

Mountain Valley’s team is trained to offer specialized medical care for those facing serious illness and to provide consulting services, both at home and now by appointment in the newly opened clinic.

Mountain Valley providers use a holistic approach with each patient in creating a treatment plan that addresses and eases disease-related symptoms while offering support with complex medical decision-making and advance care planning.

“We know that most people in our community who have serious illnesses need specific services not traditionally offered through hospice. That is why this new office will focus on palliative care services, which can extend the life of a seriously ill patient by months or even years,” Dobson said.

This is the first office dedicated to providing specialized Serious Illness Services in Stokes County and Western Piedmont North Carolina.

“We love what we do, and we are always looking for people we can be of service to. We would like to meet people earlier in their illness journey” said Kristie “Krissy” Szarpa, MSN, ANP-BC, ACHPN, senior director of Practice Management. “We recognize that so often we are able to enhance a patient’s quality of life and personhood when we are given the chance.”

City and County officials and other local leaders are expected to attend the ribbon-cutting and open house.