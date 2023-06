(The Hill) — Chris Licht, the embattled CEO of CNN, plans to step down as the company’s top executive.

The news was announced to staffers on the network’s morning editorial call, a source told The Hill, after multiple reports surfaced early Wednesday that Licht was leaving.

The top news boss’ ouster comes just days after a scathing 15,000 profile of Licht that earned him widespread condemnation from CNN staffers and fueled internal speculation about his job security.

DEVELOPING