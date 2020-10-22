Central Elementary closes first grade class for 1 week after COVID-19 exposure

EDEN, N.C. — A first grade class at Central Elementary is closed from Thursday, Oct. 22 to Thursday, Oct. 29 after a COVID-19 exposure, according to a statement from school officials.

The full statement is provided below:

“Dear RCS Families,

We have received information this morning that there has been a COVID-19 exposure that occurred in one of our first grade classrooms at Central Elementary. We have consulted with the health department closely and they have advised us to notify all direct contacts. If you were directly exposed, you would have been notified already. We just want to be aware of this information and if you were to develop any symptoms, please notify me immediately. However, we feel confident we have notified all of the individuals that were directly exposed.

All students can engage in remote/virtual learning that are impacted by this exposure. We will close one of our first grade classrooms and part of another class will be on virtual learning beginning today (October 22, 2020) through Thursday, October 29, 2020. Virtual learning classes for our students that were exposed will be during this time beginning Friday, October 23, 2020. Thursday, October 22nd will be a remote planning day for the impacted first grade students. The certain first grade students notified will return for in-person learning on Friday, October 30, 2020. We have worked hard to remain in-person but we also know that this is the right thing to do for the safety of our students and staff so that further spread does not occur. Safety is a top priority and we appreciate your support as we work very hard to keep all of our students and staff safe. Thank you for your support.”