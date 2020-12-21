Center for Housing and Community Studies at UNCG helping people with rental assistance

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Every day, FOX8 gets emails from viewers sharing stories about how they are getting evicted from their homes and have nowhere to turn.

Some of the struggles started during the pandemic. But other people couldn’t pay their rent even before it began.

With courts open, some of the reprieves that people got are now gone.

A team of students and staff at UNCG are trying to help keep families in their homes.

FOX8 met with one Greensboro mom, who is one of the 17 families in the Cottage Grove neighborhood of east Greensboro who came home to a notice on their door.

It wasn’t a typical notice: it was a message of hope for a better future.

“On rent, we’re at least $3,000 behind,” Brittany Bostick said.

For months, bills have been piling up for she and her husband.

Shortly after they moved from Alabama to Greensboro, they both lost their jobs.

Then the pandemic hit.

“We have been struggling and looking for jobs,” Bostick said. “I’ve been putting applications in everywhere, but nobody out there is hiring right now.”

Every day, they have to make tough decisions.

“We’ve had to choose between lights and water or rent,” she said.

There’s always the fear of how they’ll be able to keep a roof over their heads.

“That’s the last thing I want — for my husband, myself, and my daughter to be out on the streets,” Bostick said. “I’ve been praying and praying for some kind of miracle.”

A miracle did come, in a bright red stocking, taped to the Bostick’s’ door at the Cottage Gardens Apartment Complex.

Inside, was a notice that UNCG had put $500 down on her overdue rent.

“I had to check it twice to make sure my name was on it,” Bostick said. “It just helps a lot. $500 helps a lot. It goes a long way.

The money came from a grant that the Center for Housing and Community Studies at UNCG was given.

“87% or more of tenants [at Cottage Gardens] are behind on their rent. By $1,000 or more. 25% are $5,000 or more behind on their rent,” said Stephen Sills, the director of the center.

He said the team has been busy, trying to connect funding from organizations, like the United Way of Greater Greensboro and the North Carolina Healthcare Foundation, directly to families who need help the most.

“We went to the apartment complex owner and asked about families who were having problems meeting rent,” Sills said.

Many of the people they have helped live in the Bostick’s neighborhood.

“I know a lot of people are worried about the end of the month, at the end of the month, a lot of people can be evicted,” Bostick said.

She knows she didn’t qualify for the special COVID-19 related unemployment benefits or the state’s protection plan against eviction.

But she’s praying and staying positive, that soon, her situation will turn around.

“I have hope that everyone is going to be OK,” Bostick said.

UNCG has been able to direct $30,000 of rental assistance from organizations to families in need since the pandemic started in March.

The center’s staff have also used $10,000 for food gift cards and educational resources for students.