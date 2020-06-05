Celebrities respond to video of Buffalo police shoving 75-year-old man

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A video showing Buffalo police shoving an elderly man, causing him to fall and injure his head, has gained national attention.

Countless people, including a number of celebrities, have shared their reactions and thoughts on social media, many calling for the officer’s firing.

Internal affairs immediately opened an investigation into that incident, ordered by commissioner of police. Two officers have since been suspended.

Police say four people were arrested on disorderly conduct charges for blocking traffic in the Square.

Police say a fifth person was arrested during a skirmish with other protestors and also charged with disorderly conduct. During that skirmish involving protestors, one person was injured when he tripped and fell.

Still waiting for the EU and individual democratic nations to officially condemn the police brutality and attacks on the free press escalating the USA.

For how long are we going to stand by, watch and say nothing? https://t.co/OtJosMbTaZ — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) June 5, 2020

Just watch.. No comment needed.. he’s bleeding.. smh https://t.co/YTlgINv0AT — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) June 5, 2020

Look at all the officers who are scared to render this citizen aid. Even if the unit is on the move. It’s enough officers for a few to render aid. https://t.co/2M0VUx669I — Ice Cube (@icecube) June 5, 2020

I'm not sure why we would need to sign a petition to make this happen but I just did. Protect and serve?

Buffalo Police Department : FIRE POLICE OFFICE AARON TORGALSKI – Sign the Petition! https://t.co/asOidX0TgI via @Change — Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) June 5, 2020