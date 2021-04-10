Celebration of Life held for mom of 6 killed in NC road rage shooting

Watch a replay of the service in the player above.

MANHEIM, Pa. (WBTW) — A Celebration of Life was held Friday for Julie Eberly, a Pennsylvania mother of six who was killed in a road rage shooting on I-95.

Eberly was shot at about 11:15 a.m. on March 25 in the area near the weight station just north of Lumberton. She died at a hospital shortly after that. Her husband, who was driving, was not injured.

Robeson County deputies said the shooting stemmed from a road rage incident in which the vehicle Julie was in came too close to the suspect’s vehicle while trying to merge into a lane. The suspect’s vehicle pulled up to the passenger side of the vehicle and fired shots into the passenger door, hitting Julie.

Deputies arrested Dejywan Floyd, 29, of Lumberton, in connection with the shooting. He was charged with first-degree murder and discharging a weapon into an occupied property.

The Elberlys were on their way to Hilton Head to celebrate their seventh anniversary, according to a statement released by their family.

The family of the woman who was senselessly killed in a road rage shooting on I-95 wants people to know about her joy for life, her adventurous spirit and her distinct laugh.