CDC released new guidelines/recommendations for school districts to reopen

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — As school districts in the Triad contemplate how to safely return to in-person learning, the CDC released a series of recommendations on what districts should consider when doing so.

Friday afternoon, a 38-page report was released that detailed findings from a nine-week study of a variety of school districts across the country.

Eleven of those districts were in North Carolina, and they included Mounty Airy City Schools and Yadkin County Schools.

In the 38-page report, the CDC recommends that districts re-enforce properly wearing a mask, social distance students more, and re-enforce how to properly wash hands.

It also recommends weekly testing for teachers regardless of what the community spread numbers are. If the numbers are considered moderate to high, the CDC suggests weekly testing of students.

In the study conducted in North Carolina, private schools reported more clusters than traditional, charter or online schools.

For those districts that did return to a staggered schedule, there were a handful of clusters connected to eating in the cafeteria and within special education groups.

School districts in the Triad are reviewing the CDCs recommendations to determine how they should proceed, or what should be adapted.