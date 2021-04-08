CDC recommends continuing to administer Johnson & Johnson vaccines after reactions at Raleigh vaccine event

FILE – This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. — The CDC has recommended continuing to administer Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine after a limited number of people had side effects from the vaccine at a Raleigh clinic on Thursday.

Four people were taken to the hospital after suffering adverse reactions to the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine during a clinic at PNC Arena. Three have since been released from the hospital.

According to Wake County health officials, 18 people in total were evaluated. The remaining 14 had “minor reactions” and were treated on site.

Wake County halted administering COVID-19 vaccines at the PNC Arena on Thursday following the report.

Analysis by the CDC did not find any safety issues or reason for concern and the CDC recommends continuing to administer the vaccine, according to a news release from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

“COVID-19 vaccines are tested, safe and effective. Close to 175 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the United States. The three COVID-19 vaccines authorized by the Federal Food and Drug Administration are proven to help prevent COVID-19 and are effective in preventing hospitalizations and death. You cannot get COVID-19 from the vaccine, and there were no serious safety concerns found in clinical trials,” the release said.