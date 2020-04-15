CDC, FEMA have drafted a national plan to reopen US, report says

There is a draft of a back-to-work strategy for the nation, created by a team led by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, according to The Washington Post.

The plan offers guidance for local and state governments on how to reopen the country safely and in phases, the newspaper reported.

President Donald Trump has been pushing to reopen the country as soon as possible, although experts warn that it’s too early to lift social distancing requirements and other restrictions.

CNN has reached out to the government agencies for comment.

The public health strategy obtained by the Post is only two parts of a larger planning document that has eight parts, according to an official who spoke to the newspaper on the condition to remain anonymous.

The strategy has three phases, according to the report. One is readying the country through a “communication campaign and community readiness assessment until May 1,” according to the Post.

In the second phase, manufacturing of testing kits and protective equipment would be stepped up and emergency funding increased. That would go through May 15, the Post reported.

“Staged reopenings” would start after that and would depend on conditions locally.

The plan specifically says reopenings would not be before May 1, the Post reported.

Schools, daycares and other facilities that care for children would be the first priority, according to the report, citing the CDC response document.

Some restrictions will be necessary until vaccines are available or there is broad immunity, according to the plan, since models indicate “30-day shelter in place followed by 180 day lifting of all mitigation results in large rebound curve,” according to the Post report.

The White House and members of the coronavirus task force have discussed the strategy, according to the Post.

Trump said Tuesday he will soon reveal details and guidelines for reopening the nation.

Trump said he would be “authorizing each individual governor of each individual state to implement a reopening and a very powerful reopening plan of their state.”

The President said he will soon speak to all 50 governors about the plans and indicated some states without major outbreaks could potentially open before May 1.

Trump on Tuesday also listed a large number of individuals, groups and companies that will be consulting with the White House to rebuild the US economy following the coronavirus pandemic.

Grouped by industry, the White House calls these “Great American Economic Revival Industry Groups.”

The list of lawmakers working with the White House on this effort will be announced on Wednesday, Trump said.

Governors across the country have started discussing options for reopening businesses and schools in their states. Several have said they’re forming task forces and coalitions to come up with plans to reopen the country.