GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Beginning on Monday, COVID-19 vaccinations will be available for children younger than five years old, but it might be Tuesday before those vaccines will be administered in the Triad.

On Saturday the CDC approved that the vaccines are safe for children between the ages of 6 months old to five years old if administered at a lower dosage than given to other age groups.

There will be two brands available, Pfizer and Moderna.

The Associated Press reports that Pfizer’s vaccine is for children 6 months to 4 years old. The dose is one-tenth of the adult dose, and three shots are needed. The first two are given three weeks apart, and the last at least two months later.

Moderna’s is two shots, each a quarter of its adult dose, given about four weeks apart for kids 6 months through 5 years old. The FDA also approved a third dose, at least a month after the second shot, for children with immune conditions that make them more vulnerable to serious illness.

While they’ve been approved, a handful of major Triad health agencies will not begin administering the vaccine on Monday.

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist will begin to administer the vaccines for children in that age group Tuesday morning at the Downtown Health Plaza. The final details on how to sign up and what parents need to know are still being worked out.

Cone Health, Novant Health, and Forsyth County Health Department representatives tell FOX8 that the final details of the administering of the vaccine are still being worked out. There will be more information released on Monday.

FOX8 has reached out to Guilford County Health Department leaders are is waiting to hear back.