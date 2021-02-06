Caught: Suspect who stabbed multiple passengers on Charlotte bus arrested

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – An arrest has been made in connection to a machete attack that happened on a CATS bus that sent two people to the hospital, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.

Reginald Jakes, 27, has been charged with two counts of attempted murder.

According to CMPD, a person of interest in this case, identified as Jomorei Geddie, has officially been cleared.

The double stabbing happened just after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3, along the 2100 block of E. 7th Street near Novant Presbyterian Medical Center.

“It’s shocking,” said Mary Kilburn who lives nearby. “We’re going through so much as it is and to have this happen, it saddens me that people think they need to resort to this.”

CMPD scoured the area with dogs and a helicopter Wednesday evening, but the suspect was not located at the time. The hospital was placed on lockdown during the search.

On Friday, Feb. 5, officers found Jakes on E. 7th Street and N. Dotger Avenue and he was taken into custody without incident and charged.