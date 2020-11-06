Caught on camera: Arsonist lights self on fire while trying to torch NC business

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person caught on video setting fire to a business in Sherrills Ford.

The incident happened around 1:00 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 1 at the Lake Norman RV Resort on East NC Hwy 150. As firefighters arrived to the business they observed an office engulfed in flames. The building suffered heavy damage, authorities said.

Video footage from the RV Resort’s surveillance system shows a person dressed in black pants, a black hoodie with the hood pulled over their head approaching the business office. This person was also wearing a white face mask and is seen carrying a pry bar and a red gas can, deputies said.

In the video, you can see the person forced entry to the business office and doused it with an accelerant. The person then ignited that structure. Video footage shows this person caught themselves on fire during that time.

The person can then be seen on video running away from the business office as they try to extinguish themselves. The item on fire in the parking lot that this person tries to pick up is a bag of money taken from inside the office prior to the fire being ignited, deputies said.

Surveillance video also shows a vehicle waiting on the roadway. That vehicle is suspected of taking the person captured on video away from the scene of the fire, deputies said. It is suspected that this person has suffered burns during this incident, the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office added.

Anyone with information concerning the person seen on this video and or information concerning this investigation is asked to contact the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office at 828-464-3112.

Latest headlines from FOX8