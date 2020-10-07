Hurricane Delta makes landfall in Mexico as Category 2 storm, could bring ‘life-threatening storm surge and strong winds’

Hurricane Delta has weakened to a Category 2 storm before making landfall in Mexico, but forecasters are still saying it may bring “life-threatening storm surge and strong winds,” according to the National Hurricane Center.

As of 8 a.m. Wednesday, Hurricane Delta was about 35 miles west of Cancun, Mexico and heading northwest at 17 mph.

Delta has maximum sustained winds of 105 mph.

Hurricane Delta (National Hurricane Center)

Forecasters expect little change in strength before the center of Delta reaches the coast of the Yucatan Peninsula.

The storm may weaken some as it moves over the Yucatan Peninsula but the National Hurricane Center says the hurricane is likely to rebuild strength Wednesday night and Thursday and could return to a Category 4 late Thursday.

Wednesday morning, the National Hurricane Center expects Delta to move over the northeastern portion of the Yucatan Peninsula before crossing the southern Gulf of Mexico Wednesday afternoon.

Forecasters say the storm is expected to continue moving west-northwest to northwest over the next day or so.

Beginning Thursday, Delta will slow its pace towards the northwest to north-northwest, crossing the southern or central Gulf of Mexico.

Thursday night and Friday, forecasters say Delta will likely head north toward the northern Gulf coast.

The following watches and warnings are in effect:

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

* Tulum to Dzilam Mexico

* Cozumel

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

* Cuba province of Pinar del Rio

* Punta Herrero to Tulum Mexico

* Dzilam to Progreso Mexico