Cast of ‘Friends’ joins the All In Challenge to raise money for coronavirus relief efforts

Your favorite TV friends are joining forces to help those personally affected by the coronavirus.

Jennifer Aniston on Tuesday announced that she and her “Friends” costars will be taking part in the All In Challenge,” in which celebrities auction off memorabilia or experiences to raise money for America’s Food Fund, Meals on Wheels America and No Kid Hungry.

Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer are all participating. They are auctioning off a chance for six lucky fans to join their upcoming HBO Max reunion special, Aniston said.

“We’re so excited to join the ALL IN challenge to help keep people fed and healthy during this time,” Aniston wrote.”We’re inviting you and five of YOUR friends to join the six of us on Stage 24. Be our personal guests in the audience for the taping of our @HBOMAX reunion, as we reminisce about the show and celebrate all the fun we had … and get the whole Friends VIP experience on the Warner Bros. Studio Tour.”

Bids for a chance to win start at $10 dollars.

“We hope this brings a little joy, and something to look forward to,” Aniston wrote in the post. “Can’t wait to meet and hug you guys when this is all over. Until then, keep Facetiming, calling, DMing, and texting your friends and family. We gotta stay connected.”

The “Friends” cast joins other celebrities who have taken part in this challenge including Leonardo DiCaprio, Gwyneth Paltrow, Justin Bieber and Madonna.

So far, the All In Challenge has raised more than $14 million, according to its website.

A date for the “Friends” special has not been announced.