Cash 5 ticket sold in Jamestown wins $1.3 million Leap Day jackpot

JAMESTOWN, N.C. — Leap Day became a lucky day for someone who bought a Carolina Cash 5 ticket at a Jamestown convenience store and won the $1.3 million jackpot in Saturday’s drawing, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

The lucky winner bought the ticket at the Quick Mart on West Main Street in Jamestown. The $1 ticket matched all five numbers in the drawing, beating odds of 1 in 962,598.

The winning numbers are: 11 – 17 – 18 – 34 – 39.

Cash 5 players whose ticket came from the store should check their tickets. The winner has 180 days to claim the prize.

Since the jackpot was won Saturday, the Sunday night jackpot will be $100,000.

