Cash 5 ticket bought in Fayetteville wins $1.2 million jackpot

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A Cash 5 ticket bought at a Cumberland County convenience store won the $1.2 million jackpot in Thursday’s drawing, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

The winner bought the ticket at Speedway on Yadkin Road in Fayetteville and won $1,247,944.

Thursday’s win ranks as the seventh highest jackpot won in Cash 5 history.

The ticket beat odds of 1 in 962,598 to match all five numbers in the drawing.

The winning numbers in the drawing were: 2-20-27-35-40.

The winner has 180 days to claim the jackpot.

Carolina Cash 5 tickets are $1 and drawings are held every night.

Friday’s jackpot is $100,000.