MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (WJZY) -- The number of coronavirus cases in Mecklenburg County nearly doubled overnight again and now stands at 77 as of Saturday morning as city officials continue to get a hold on the growing concern and spread of the pandemic.

Yesterday's total was 42.

Gyms and fitness centers were required to close this week.

Restaurants are now being encouraged to do curbside service only and to not have patrons inside the facilities.

