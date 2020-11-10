Carowinds to temporarily reopen for ‘Taste of the Season’ event

Carowinds is back — but not for long!

The amusement park that straddles the North Carolina-South Carolina border is set to reopen this month. The park had closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

From Nov. 21 to Dec. 20, the park will offer a new limited-time event, “Carowinds Taste of the Season: An Outdoor Holiday Experience.”

The event will include dozens of sweet and savory tastings, festive-themed areas, live shows and rides.

The park says that health and safety protocols will be followed to protect guests and workers.

All guests will need to make a reservation so that Carowinds can control capacity.

“The safety of our guests and associates is always our top priority and our guests can be confident they can visit Carowinds and have fun safely,” said Pat Jones, vice president and general manager at Carowinds. “Our health and safety protocols align with CDC guidance and we incorporated information from company and industry health and safety experts, along with our state and local government officials. We couldn’t be more ready and excited to welcome guests back to the park for this wonderful holiday celebration.”

For more information, visit Carowinds.com.

