Carowinds to remain closed for 2020 season amid COVID-19 pandemic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carowinds on Tuesday announced that it will remain closed for the remainder of the 2020 season.

The park released the following statement:

Today, Carowinds announced that it would remain closed for the rest of 2020 due to the ongoing challenges related to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The safety of our guests and associates is always our top priority. Although we have done our due diligence in developing a comprehensive safety plan in accordance with industry and public health standards, the continued uncertainty in our region surrounding COVID-19 as well as the diminishing number of calendar days left in the 2020 operating season, has brought us to the difficult decision to keep the park closed for the rest of the year.

As you know, we previously extended 2020 Season Passes and add-on products to be valid through 2021. To further show our commitment and appreciation, all 2020 Season Passholders will now also receive a Pass Perks™ Loyalty Reward valid for purchases within the park next season. Day tickets sold for the 2020 season will be valid through September 6, 2021. Finally, any Pre-K Passes that were registered for the 2020 season will also be valid through 2021. Affected guests will receive an email with relevant details. Season Passes for 2021 will go on sale beginning September 8, 2020.

As we look forward to brighter days ahead, Carowinds will continue to work with public health authorities to ensure that our guests and associates can return to fun in a safe environment next season. We are planning a great 2021 with rides, attractions, and entertainment for the whole family, including:

Boogie Board Racer, the longest mat racing slide in the Southeast, opening next summer at Carolina Harbor waterpark;

And, the debut of Grand Carnivale, a nighttime international festival and street party celebrating global culture in grand scale.

We thank our guests and associates for their continued loyalty and support during this challenging time, and we look forward to seeing you at the park in 2021.