Carolina Tiger Rescue in Chatham County aims to care for exotic animals when others can’t

CHATHAM COUNTY, N.C. — For many families, COVID-19 cancelled or changed their summer vacation.

There are plenty of places to have fun right here in the Piedmont.

You can even feel like you are in a far away jungle, standing just feet from exotic animals like lions and tigers.

All you need to do is take a short drive to the Carolina Tiger Rescue in Chatham County.

The rescue sanctuary is home to 50 animals. Of course, they care for tigers, but there are other species of big cats including cougars, ocelots, servils and much more.

The sanctuary started more than 45 years ago, and its mission is to help rescue exotic animals that can no longer be cared for by people or organizations. In a special we call Vacation Destination, Shannon Smith takes us on a tour of Carolina Tiger Rescue.