Carolina Theatre announces return to film screenings with 2 showings of ‘Hocus Pocus’

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Carolina Theatre released a statement on Monday, announcing a return to film screenings with two showings of the 1993 film “Hocus Pocus” on Oct. 27 and 28.

The full statement is provided below:

“The Carolina Theatre of Greensboro announces a return to screening films with Hocus Pocus, as well as the addition of two live concerts to the ongoing Ghostlight Concert Series in the Betty & Ben Cone Jr. Auditorium.

The Carolina Theatre has taken thorough precautions to ensure a safe event experience. Events are designed for contactless entry. All guests will be asked to sign a liability waiver, maintain social distancing, and wear a face covering while not seated. Complimentary disposable masks will be available on request. Doors will open 30 minutes prior to scheduled show times. Temperatures may be taken upon entry. Only ticketed guests will be allowed in, and there will not be any walk-up sales. Additional details on safety precautions and procedures can be found at CarolinaTheatre.com.

After over seven months, film screenings will resume at the historic movie palace with the Halloween-favorite, Hocus Pocus. Only 100 guests will be admitted to each screening to allow for social distancing in the 1200-seat auditorium. Tickets are $8, with taxes and fees included. All ticket sales are by advance online purchase at CarolinaTheatre.com. Tickets are on sale now. Sales end at 5pm the day before each screening. Concessions will be available for purchase.

Movie details are below.

HOCUS POCUS

Tuesday, October 27, 7PM

Wednesday, October 28, 7PM

Three outlandishly wild witches return from 17th century Salem after they’re accidentally conjured up by some unsuspecting pranksters. The tricky 300-year-old trio sets out to cast a spell on the town and reclaim their youth, but first they have to get their act together and outwit three kids and a talking cat. Starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy. Rated PG. 1993. 1h 36m.

Two new shows have been added to the lineup for The Ghostlight Concerts, an emerging artist series named for the tradition of keeping one light lit on stage. Since the series debuted in early October, each performance has sold out. New to the Ghostlight roster are Viva La Muerte and The Greensbrothers on October 31, and Debbie the Artist and Black Haüs on November 7.

Ghostlight Concerts are limited to 25 guests for each show. Tickets to each Ghostlight Concert show are $20, plus NC Sales tax, and include one admission, one concessions item, and one beverage. All ticket sales are by advance online purchase at CarolinaTheatre.com. Sales end at 5pm the day before each performance. These events are being videotaped for rebroadcast at a later date. Full show details are outlined below.”