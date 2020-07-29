Carolina Panthers linebacker to skip season over concerns about coronavirus

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers’ linebacker Jordan Mack says he won’t play in the 2020 season over concerns about the coronavirus, WCNC reports.

Mack came to the team as an undrafted free agent linebacker from the University of Virginia after the 2020 NFL Draft.

He marks the first player on the Panthers to take the precautionary measure as about two dozen players across the NFL make similar moves, according to WCNC.

Michael Palardy, Panthers punter, will not be able to join on field due to an ACL tear.