Carolina Classic Fair organizers planning to hold first in-person fair since name change in October

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Carolina Classic Fair is getting ready for what would be its first full-fledged fair since changing the name from the Dixie Classic.

Organizers tell FOX8 that they are planning the fair as scheduled, understanding the they will have to work through health and safety restrictions.

The Carolina Classic Fair is scheduled for Oct. 1 through 10.

The 2020 fair was planned as the first year the event would be held under the Carolina Classic Fair name. It was previously named the Dixie Classic Fair, but the city changed the name over concerns about potentially racist or harmful connotations with the word “Dixie.”

When the pandemic hit, organizers were forced to think outside the box.

Instead of canceling the fair entirely in 2020, the City of Winston-Salem hosted a drive-thru fair and movie screening.