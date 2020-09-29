Carole Baskin booted from ‘Dancing with the Stars’

Carole Baskin, whose longstanding feud with Joe Exotic was chronicled in the hit Netflix docuseries “Tiger King,” has been awarded the zoo once owned by her nemesis. (Credit: Big Cat Rescue)

TAMPA, Fla. (NEXSTAR) – Carole Baskin returned to TV screens this month for the first time since the smash-hit “Tiger King” series on Netflix. But unfortunately for her, she didn’t last very long.

Baskin bid “Dancing with the Stars” goodbye Monday night after earning the lowest score out of all the competitors in week three of competition.

The big-cat activist didn’t seem too broken up saying her current husband would be happy to welcome her home.

The biggest headline from Baskin’s run on the reality show took place off the dance floor when the family of her missing husband debuted a commercial asking for information about the disappearance of Don Lewis.

Lewis’ 1997 disappearance was featured throughout “Tiger King” earlier this year.

Baskin has largely shied away from the media since the series aired, but was tricked into giving her first on-camera interview since the airing in May.

While the “Tiger King” star may be gone, other celebrity dancers on the show include Nelly, Backstreet Boys singer AJ McLean, and “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette” star Kaitlyn Bristowe.

Tyra Banks is hosting this year’s 29th season of the show.