Louisville, Ky. — Amid the sorrows of the coronavirus pandemic, a Kentucky hospital celebrated a moment of joy Wednesday.

Caregivers at Norton Women’s and Children’s Hospital cheered for a COVID-19 patient discharged from the i-c-u.

Barry Berlin improved enough to come off the ventilator and have his breathing tube removed.

And staff were able to move him to the progressive care unit.

The Louisville hospital reports the cheers were so loud that the sound echoed through much of the facility.