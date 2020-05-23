Car wash employee finds NC veteran’s lost stimulus check in trash, returns it

GREENVILLE, N.C. — An North Carolina veteran says he was not expecting a federal stimulus check, but he received one in an unexpected way, WITN reports.

At Evans Street Car Wash, Antonio Hernandez was just doing his job when he came across some expensive trash: a $1,200 IRS stimulus check.

The man who it belonged to had no idea it was there.

“I never thought I was gonna get a check because of moving in the past year and what not. And my address not changing, and out of the blue Michelle told me she found it at this car wash,” said Charles Thompson, the check’s owner.

The rest is history.

Hernandez and his daughter Michelle Alverado were able to get the check back to Thompson.

“As he was going to throw away the trash, he saw the check. Because you can see that it’s a check, so he picked it up and was like ‘oh, I should probably show this to my daughter or something,’” Alverado said.

The check couldn’t have come at a better time.

“I was behind on rent. I work construction, so I work by the day. And I just try to keep going and going as best I can. And that money helped put me ahead, and put me on the right track to get my life on track a little bit. To get back on my feet,” Thompson said.

Thompson is an Army veteran who says he’s been trying to get back into the swing of daily life for a while.

“It’s not easy for a lot of veterans. We just don’t like to talk about it a lot. It’s the little things like that that kind of make you emotional,” Thompson said.

Hernandez and Alverado say they’re just happy they could help.

“In these uncertain times, of course we would have given it to him, and we’re very happy that he has the check now,” Alverado said.

“Amazing, amazing people,” Thompson said.

It is still unknown how the check ended up in the trash bin.