Car was speeding before crash into SC pond that killed 2 from Winston-Salem, 3 others, Myrtle Beach police say

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) — Investigators say a car that crashed into a South Carolina pond earlier this month killing five people was speeding.

Myrtle Beach Police say evidence at the crash and a review of traffic cameras show no other vehicles were involved in the Jan 23 wreck.

Police say the 2016 Chevrolet Impala hit a curb on Harrelson Boulevard near the Myrtle Beach airport and was going so fast it flipped several times before plunging into the pond.

When emergency workers arrived, they found three people on the shore of the pond and three others still inside the submerged car.

Three people killed were from Lake City and two were from Winston-Salem.