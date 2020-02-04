Car shot into in Greensboro while a woman was on her way to Super Bowl party (Hayley Fixler/WGHP)

Car shot into in Greensboro while a woman was on her way to Super Bowl party (Hayley Fixler/WGHP)

Car shot into in Greensboro while a woman was on her way to Super Bowl party (Hayley Fixler/WGHP)

Car shot into in Greensboro while a woman was on her way to Super Bowl party (Hayley Fixler/WGHP)

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A car was shot into on Sunday night while a woman was on her way to a Super Bowl party, according to Greensboro police.

At 7:12 p.m., officers responded to Lewis Street and South Elm Street.

When officers arrived, they met with a woman who told them her car was shot into while she was driving near the intersection of Randolph Avenue and Dale Street.

The witness told FOX8 that she and her friend thought the shots were fireworks and then took off speeding to get away.

She said some of the bullets hit the car seat where twin girls usually sit, and the car was shot eight times.

The witness and her friend do not know why someone shot at the car.

The investigation is ongoing.