Car rams through gas station in northwest Charlotte, rupturing gas line

News

by: WJZY

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — A car rammed through a gas station in northwest Charlotte Monday evening.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police and firefighters with the Long Creek Fire Department and Cooks Volunteer Fire Department were called to Oakdale Road at Simpson Road around 6:15 p.m. where a vehicle ran through the Oakhill Gas Station.

Long Creek Fire Department says the car ruptured a gas line within the building. Firefighters are still at the scene.

No injuries were reported in the incident. The gas station is closed until further notice.

