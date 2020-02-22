Car, people authorities were searching for in disappearance of Tennessee girl found in Wilkes County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. -- The car and people authorities were looking for in connection with the disappearance of a 15-month-old Tennessee girl have been found in Wilkes County, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

"The gray BMW has been located in Wilkes County, NC, along with the individuals authorities were hoping to speak with," TBI tweeted on Friday night.

TBI said the investigation is ongoing and Evelyn Boswell, of Sullivan County, Tennesse, is still missing.

No charges have been filed at this time, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office.

Evelyn has not been seen by family members in more than two months.

According to an Amber Alert, Boswell was last seen the day after Christmas, Dec. 26.

Megan Boswell, the mother of Evelyn, told WCYB she knows who has her daughter and was afraid to speak out.

"Well the reason I didn't report it or anything was I knew the person who had her, and I didn't want them to run away with her," Boswell told WCYB. "And as soon as they thought anything was going on they just kinda vanished. So I'm just kinda worried, you know, about where they are at. What they're doing with her at this point in time."

Boswell said her daughter was with someone she trusted to watch her while she was at work, but said she can't name names.

Evelyn is 2 feet tall and weighs 28 pounds. She has blue eyes and blonde hair.