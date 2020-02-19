Car overturns on Kennedy Road in Thomasville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — One person was pulled from a car after it overturned on Kennedy Road in Thomasville, according to Battalion Chief Cody Joyner with the Fair Grove Fire & Rescue.

At about 12 p.m., crews responded to a report of a person trapped inside an overturned car.

The car had crossed the yellow line before hitting a utility pole and flipping over, Joyner says.

EMS took one male patient to the hospital with no major injuries.

Fair Grove Fire, Thomasville Rescue, Davidson County EMS, Thomasville police and Highway Patrol helped at the scene.