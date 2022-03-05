Car lands on roof, another smashes into restaurant during dramatic crash in Pennsylvania

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SNYDER COUNTY, Pa. (WBRE/WYOU) — A crash involving several vehicles including one that became airborne and landed on top of a restaurant roof in Snyder County.

It was a messy scene in Shamokin Dam at Golden Chopsticks along Routes 11 and 15.

Cheif Tim Bremigen told Eyewitness News Theresa Rizzo of Selinsgrove Area driving a Southbound SUV which struck several vehicles around 5:30 p.m. Friday evening.

According to officials on the scene, the SUV careened into the restaurant parking lot, slammed into a minivan, and then launched onto the business rooftop.

A child in the SUV was not injured but the Rizzo was critically injured and taken to a hospital.

Cheif Bremigen says four others were also taken to the hospital including two people in the parked minivan. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Police stated it will be a couple more hours before the SUV on the roof can be removed.

  • Donald Kizer
  • Donald Kizer
  • Donald Kizer
  • Donald Kizer

This is an ongoing investigation we will update you with the latest as it is released.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

MOST POPULAR

get the app

My FOX8 News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Follow FOX8 on Twitter