Car flips during crash Thomasville; police say alcohol is suspected

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A car flipped during a crash on Friday, and police say alcohol is suspected.

The crash happened in the 200 block of Albertson Road, according to a Thomasville Police Department tweet.

Police say children had just gone inside moments before the car flipped.

“Don’t drink and drive!” police said in the tweet.

