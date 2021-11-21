Car drives through Wisconsin parade, shots fired, witnesses say

WAUKESHA, Wisc. (NEXSTAR) — A Wisconsin holiday parade ended abruptly Sunday evening when a vehicle plowed through the parade route.

Waukesha, Wisc. police asked people to “avoid the downtown area for the time being,” after a live video feed of the Holiday Parade from the City of Waukesha showed a red SUV breaking through barriers and speeding into the roadway where the parade was taking place.

Police would not confirm details of the incident but did say they were in the middle of an emergency and that it was an “active scene.”

The Wisconsin Freeman reported that seven people were injured.

The police posted to Facebook saying a family reunification location was set up at the Metro Transit Center by Bank Street.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.