Car crashes into Burlington Police Department building; suspect in custody

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Police are investigating after a car crashed into the Burlington Police Department building.

The crash happened at about 12:45 p.m. Friday at 267 West Front Street.

Police say the act appears to be intentional. A suspect is in custody.

According to police, an employee was almost injured.

The front doors were severely damaged.

FOX8 has a crew headed to the scene to get more information.