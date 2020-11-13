Car crashes into Burlington Police Department building; suspect in custody

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Police are investigating after a car crashed into the Burlington Police Department building.
The crash happened at about 12:45 p.m. Friday at 267 West Front Street.
Police say the act appears to be intentional. A suspect is in custody.
According to police, an employee was almost injured.
The front doors were severely damaged.
FOX8 has a crew headed to the scene to get more information.
